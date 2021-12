Chelsea travelled to the London Stadium looking to extend its seven-match winning streak in London derbies away from home. However, the Blues were instead soundly beaten by their rivals on the day, conceding thrice in a match for the first time under Thomas Tuchel since the 5-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion in the league last season. This defeat also ended the impressive unbeaten run put together by the side who sat atop the Premier League going into the matchweek.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO