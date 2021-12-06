ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diogo Dalot praises Fred's 'underdog' mentality and insists the Brazilian is 'what we want' at Manchester United because he 'gives EVERYTHING'... after midfielder's match-winning display against Crystal Palace

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United defender Diogo Dalot has hailed the influence of his team-mate Fred following the midfielder's impressive performance against Crystal Palace. Having joined the...

