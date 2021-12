For all the criticism BMW has faced regarding its design choices over the last couple of years - or decades, if one goes back to the Bangle era - people continue to buy them in droves. So despite the BMW XM's outrageous appearance, we have little doubt that this milestone M car will be yet another resounding success. The XM, revealed here in concept form for now, will be the first standalone M car since the M1. It needs to make a statement, and the XM does just that from its intimidating face to its 750-horsepower V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. It's an M car unlike any other.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO