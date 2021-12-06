Omar Kelly: Grades for Dolphins’ win over Giants; plus stock up and stock down

It’s hard to imagine how things would have been all that much better with Daniel Jones playing, but backup quarterback Mike Glennon certainly wasn’t the sparkplug that the moribund offense needed. The offense totaled just 250 yards, the fourth consecutive game the Giants gained fewer than 300. Saquon Barkley is now good for one meaningful play per game it seems; he had one 23-yard run and just 32 yards on his other 10 carries. He also caught 6 passes for 19 yards but had a negative net until the last meaningless possession when he had back-to-back 11-yard receptions. In the span of four key possessions in the third and fourth quarter the Giants ran a total of 15 snaps and netted two total yards. In an odd twist, the Giants’ turnover on the deep interception may have been their best play of the game. It pinned the Dolphins at their own 3, flipped the field position, and after a clutch defensive three-and-out, led to their first field goal.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO