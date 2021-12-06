Trellech murder inquiry: Matthew Oubridge named as man who died

A Florida man who claimed he merely gave a murder victim a place to stay has now been charged with killing her, dismembering her, and dumping her remains in Tampa’s McKay Bay. When police showed up with a search warrant for Robert Kessler’s Lutz home, the 69-year-old told a WFLA reporter, “They’re not going to find anything. There is no evidence in there.” But police say they found Stephanie Crone-Overholts’ blood in the house and other evidence that led them to charge him. The 47-year-old victim’s son, Sean Overholts, said he was grateful an arrest was made before Thanksgiving. “My mother, she was a loving person. She may not have made the best decisions in life, but she was my mother, she loved us very much,” he said.

