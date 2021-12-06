ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trellech murder inquiry: Matthew Oubridge named as man who died

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who died after a serious assault in a Monmouthshire village has been named. Matthew Oubridge, 56, from the Chepstow area, was found unresponsive in Church Street, Trellech, at...

www.bbc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
