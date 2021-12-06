ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chris Cuomo Fired by CNN, Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Ex-Colleague

By Hilton Hater
The Hollywood Gossip
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Cuomo has been by CNN. But the former anchor may soon have a lot more to worry about than where his next paycheck comes from. In a statement released Sunday, attorney Debra Katz said she contacted the network last Wednesday to report allegations of sexual misconduct made against Cuomo by...

