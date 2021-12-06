ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's Small Engine Sales Ban Goes After RV Generators Too

By Mercedes Streeter
Jalopnik
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerators play a crucial role in recreational vehicles. You don’t need to park up at a campground and feed from shore power if your RV can generate its own power. Generators allow you to have power just about anywhere so long as you have fuel. But for all of their usefulness,...

jalopnik.com

Mike R
5d ago

could not pay me to go California. I'm sure that's not going to hurt them but if enough people feel this way...hit them in pocket book.

Patrick Wojcik
4d ago

When California has their next big wild fire and the power is out and nobody can evacuate maybe people will finally understand why that electric car is totally useless

playchess
5d ago

California sucks, losers live there, if your a democrat and read this from California, you suck plus stupid. Vote Trump

