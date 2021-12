Alec Baldwin has done his first official news interview about the tragic Rust film-st shooting, and the conversation will be a primetime special. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin sat down with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos and spoke about the incident, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. The interview is set to air Thursday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu later in the evening. There will also be a special two-hour edition of 20/20, which airs on Dec. 10, focusing on the Rust accident and featuring other interviews.

