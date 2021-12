Kentucky was in the middle of the pack when it came to ranking states by the average venture capital deal value last year, according to a recent report. Online invoicing company Skynova analyzed National Venture Capital Association and CB Insights data for its 2021 "Unicorns and Venture Capital Activity in America" study. It found that while the state of California had the highest number of investments, Michigan actually had the highest average investment value at $23 million in 2020.

