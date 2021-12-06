ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Friday winter storm could hit Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTYpR_0dFVCFY500
Updated:

After a weekend snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on portions of northern Minnesota, the next significant downfall appears to be on track to deliver big snowfall totals to the southern half of the state, perhaps including the Twin Cities.

"We’ll see a little midweek warm up and then the potential for a much bigger storm system Friday into Friday night with real chances of significant snow," explains meteorologist Sven Sundgaard in his Monday weather briefing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bELBY_0dFVCFY500

"Looks like the cold and storm will line up to create a heavy swath of snow somewhere in the region. Is it going to be right over the Twin Cities or more southeastern Minnesota? There's a little bit of a disagreement among the models right now," Sven said.

"No guarantee, but we may be looking at more significant snow Friday," he added.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Here's what the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says about the Friday system.

"If the system develops more quickly, that would likely mean more impacts from snow and wind across the region. However, if the system is slower to develop, then we could see more of a glancing blow."

Clearly, timing and storm track will play a critical role in what happens in Minnesota. Here's a look at what the European and American models are currently showing. Here's the American model the rest of this week, showing a couple of minor snow systems Tuesday-Wednesday and then the more defined swath of snow on Friday.

American model precipitation simulation through Saturday. 

The European model, meanwhile, is pumping out some significant snow totals just a little further south than the American model is. But again, you can't take any amounts from the models seriously until the storm is closer. Way too many things can change between now and then, but here you go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Hqa8_0dFVCFY500
European model snow total projection through Saturday. 

Do note that these models will likely change with every update over the next few days, so check back for updates on our Weather MN blog.

Anyway, definitely worth monitoring throughout the week and we'll be sure to provide numerous updates on the blog and through video with Sven and Novak Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Plowable Snow Friday To Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —A storm system churning over the Pacific Ocean is expected to hit Minnesota on Friday, likely bringing plowable snow to the southern part of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that while data is still coming in about the system, chances are it’ll be a significant snowmaker, bringing some communities in southeastern Minnesota at least 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area. (credit: CBS) Current models predict the storm will move into southern Minnesota Friday morning, with the heaviest bands of snow likely across east-central and...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

Incoming Snowstorm Could Produce A Very Dangerous Avalanche Cycle In Colorado’s Western Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks with little to no snow in the mountains of Colorado a strong storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest promises to bring an extended period of high wind and heavy snow starting late Wednesday night and lasting through most of Friday. Some places will experience a prolonged period of wind speeds in excess of 25 mph with gusts between 45 and 60 mph.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
winonaradio.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Friday

(KWNO)-The National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Winona and surrounding areas. It begins at noon on Friday and lasts until 6 a.m. Saturday. As of Wednesday, meteorologists are predicting 4-8 inches of heavy wet snow to fall Friday afternoon into Friday evening. Freezing rain...
WINONA, MN
mprnews.org

Winter storm watch now includes southern Twin Cities

This is why we watch storm tracks closely with each passing forecast model run. The winter storm watch zone (above) has been expanded northward to include the southern Twin Cities Friday. Friday’s winter storm track is trending northward on the most recent forecast models runs. One example, NOAA’s 18Z GFS...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#The Twin Cities#European#American#Weather Mn
WQOW

A Winter Storm Watch Friday follows Thursday's lighter snow

If you like snow, great! You're in luck since there is a good amount of snow heading our way. If you have any plans to travel any distance Friday night into Saturday, you'll need to keep an eye on the forecast and plan ahead for really poor conditions. Wednesday will...
ENVIRONMENT
KQED

Winter Storm Could Bring Much Needed Snow to Sierra Mountains

Upcoming Weather Pattern Could Bring Snow to Sierra Resorts. California continues to struggle through the ongoing drought, and that's left many ski resorts wondering about how much snow they'll actually have this winter. But a storm next week is expected to help. Guest: Bryan Allegretto, Forecaster with OpenSnow. Lawmakers Finally...
ENVIRONMENT
101.9 KING FM

NWS Cheyenne: Winter Storm Could Bring Up to 10 Inches of Snow

Widespread snowfall is expected across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the heaviest rates will be Thursday evening into Friday morning as snow spreads east into the Nebraska Panhandle. Accumulations greater than 4 inches to upwards of locally...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
K92.3

Iowa’s First Winter Storm of the Season Arrives on Friday

***Remember: Forecasts can and will change! This initial story was posted at 11 AM on Wednesday 12/8.**. Except for a few flurries here and there, we haven’t seen much of that dreaded four-letter word, but that’s about to change…at least for Northern Iowa -- but we all knew that this day would eventually come.
IOWA STATE
KISS 106

Evansville Area Could See Severe Storms and Possibility for Tornadoes Friday Night

It's been quite the weather rollercoaster over the past week or so. Where we should normally have high temperatures in the 40s, we've seen them dip into the mid-30s a few days, and rise to nearly 70 on others. We don't know whether to keep our winter coats out or put them away. One day we're wearing sweatshirts, the next it's t-shirts and jeans. If you've lived in the Tri-State long enough, this wild fluctuation of temperatures shouldn't come as a surprise. It's often joked about on social media that we somehow manage to experience all the seasons in a matter of a week here, and that if you don't like the weather, just wait a day. Both seem to have been the case since Thanksgiving. Of course, we also know all too well that when we have these weather ups and downs this time of year, it brings with it the chance for nasty weather, because, for whatever reason, Mother Nature can't be nice and let us have an unusually warm day in December without some sort of catch.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KOWB AM 1290

NWS Cheyenne: Winter Storm Could Bring Up to 10 Inches of Snow

Widespread snowfall is expected across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the heaviest rates will be Thursday evening into Friday morning as snow spreads east into the Nebraska Panhandle. Accumulations greater than 4 inches to upwards of locally...
CHEYENNE, WY
kiwaradio.com

Potential Winter Storm Friday

Northwest Iowa — The potential for the first significant snow of the season is growing, with accumulating snow likely for much of the area late Thursday night into Friday. Exact snowfall amounts remain uncertain. Continue to monitor your local forecast for updates. Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee-Buena Vista-Woodbury-Dixon- Dakota-Union- 331 AM CST Wed...
ENVIRONMENT
Laramie Live

NWS Cheyenne: Winter Storm Could Bring Up to 10 Inches of Snow

Widespread snowfall is expected across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the heaviest rates will be Thursday evening into Friday morning as snow spreads east into the Nebraska Panhandle. Accumulations greater than 4 inches to upwards of locally...
CHEYENNE, WY
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy