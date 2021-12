The Matrix Awakens has leaked online ahead of what many assume will be a reveal at The Game Awards 2021 next week. More specifically, The Matrix Awakens; An Unreal Engine 5 Experience has leaked online, courtesy of the PSN, which uploaded "The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience" to the backend of PSN as a PS5 game. The title suggests the actual upload is some type of demo or experimental experience more than a fully-fledged game, but for now, this is just an assumption.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO