Public Health

A 2nd look at vaccination breakthroughs in Switzerland

By Mirai Solutions
r-bloggers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article[This article was first published on Mirai Solutions, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. Our Covid19 app provides a global...

www.r-bloggers.com

Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals: measurement, causes and impact

Breakthrough infections with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in fully vaccinated individuals are receiving intense scrutiny because of their importance in determining how long restrictions to control virus transmission will need to remain in place in highly vaccinated populations as well as in determining the need for additional vaccine doses or changes to the vaccine formulations and/or dosing intervals. Measurement of breakthrough infections is challenging outside of randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind field trials. However, laboratory and observational studies are necessary to understand the impact of waning immunity, viral variants and other determinants of changing vaccine effectiveness against various levels of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity. Here, we describe the approaches being used to measure vaccine effectiveness and provide a synthesis of the burgeoning literature on the determinants of vaccine effectiveness and breakthrough rates. We argue that, rather than trying to tease apart the contributions of factors such as age, viral variants and time since vaccination, the rates of breakthrough infection are best seen as a consequence of the level of immunity at any moment in an individual, the variant to which that individual is exposed and the severity of disease being considered. We also address key open questions concerning the transition to endemicity, the potential need for altered vaccine formulations to track viral variants, the need to identify immune correlates of protection, and the public health challenges of using various tools to counter breakthrough infections, including boosters in an era of global vaccine shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

"Suicide Pod" Passes Legal Review In Switzerland, May Be Available Next Year

A "suicide capsule" allowing fast and painless self-euthanasia has just passed Switzerland’s legal review proceedings and is now legal for use in the country. The Sarco, a sarcophagus-like pod that slowly reduces oxygen and increases nitrogen until the person inside passes peacefully, is expected to be ready for operation next year.
HEALTH
Reuters

In muddle of Merkel exit, COVID's fourth wave catches Germany out

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - For once, proverbially efficient Germany has dropped the ball. Seemingly endless queues all over the country for coronavirus booster shots and even for first vaccines are evidence that it has been caught out by a fourth wave of COVID-19, having led the world in its initial response to the pandemic early last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wired UK

Austria’s Covid Surge Is a Warning to the World

At University Hospital Salzburg, intensive care doctor Andreas Kokofer has been observing the surge of Covid-19 infections with a grim inevitability. With cases having reached a daily record high of 15,809 on November 19, Kokofer and colleagues are bracing themselves for an influx of patients. The state of Salzburg is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Austria Imposes Vaccine Mandate For All. A First In Europe

Only days after announcing a lockdown for the unvaccinated, Austria is going into full lockdown once again as cases continue to rise, a report by Reuters reveals. The country's government is also making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory as of February 2022, making it the first country in Europe to impose a compulsory vaccination mandate over its entire adult population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
travelmole.com

Switzerland ditches quarantine

Switzerland’s ski resorts are feeling a sense of relief after the government reversed its quarantine rule for countries including the UK. It had imposed 10-days’ quarantine.. It also applied to countries including Belgium and the Netherlands. The Swiss tourism agency called the lifting of quarantine ‘a huge relief.’. Now, travellers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France registers surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France on Tuesday registered a surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations as a rise in new infections in mid-November led to an increase in patient numbers. The health ministry reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals rose by 618 to 12,714, the second-highest net one-day increase this year behind the net increase of 732 on April 6, when the patient tally was above 30,600.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Italy approves COVID-19 vaccination for 5-11 year olds

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s medicines agency AIFA on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11. AIFA’s decision, which was widely expected, came after the European Union’s drug regulator (EMA) took the same step on Nov. 25. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

France records more than 50,000 daily COVID cases

France on Saturday said more than 50,000 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as COVID-19 cases rocketed despite millions receiving a vaccine booster shot. The country recorded 51,624 new daily cases of COVID, health authorities said. France has recorded an average of almost 41,000 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH

