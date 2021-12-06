Fifty thousand LED lights up at Little Rock Zoo for Glowild! light festival

As 2021 draws to a close and we raise our glasses after another pandemic year, we’d be remiss not to acknowledge the innovative solutions our drink shakers have developed over the past 20 some-odd months. In March of 2020 restaurants started offering virgin cocktail kits delivered to the curb. In April of this year, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed SB 339 permitting certain permit holders to sell cocktails to be consumed off premises to keep the booze economy flowing. The kits and to-go cocktails haven’t merely given bars and restaurants a chance to stay relevant in times of social distancing and capacity restrictions, but have created lasting trends that are still in demand and likely here to stay. So grab a margarita kit from a local taco joint and impress your co-workers at the office Christmas party or get a delicious dry-aged Negroni with your to-go order from The Pantry, put it over ice and say, “Honey, look, I made you a Negroni.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO