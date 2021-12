While we still have yet to get a trailer for "Jurassic World Dominion," the third entry in the current trilogy and the sixth movie in the franchise overall, we did recently get a five-minute prologue that gave us some idea of what to expect from the upcoming blockbuster. It is, to use a word that Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm is quite fond of, chaos. But it also gives us something that many of us probably didn't expect to see: dinosaurs in the distant past, 65 million years ago.

