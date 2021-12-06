Campbell police seek community’s help locating missing 16-year-old

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WKBT) — The Campbell Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Ma’iingan I. Couture was reported to police as missing on Friday. She is Native American, 5-feet-6, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Couture was last seen wearing a white and grey hoodie, grey sweatpants and a green backpack.

Police and Couture’s family and friends have made several attempts to locate her with no success.

If you have information with whereabouts or if you see her, call the Campbell Police non-emergency number at (608) 783-1050.

You can also report anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online .

