ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Campbell police seek community’s help locating missing 16-year-old

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPJYa_0dFVBIA300

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WKBT) — The Campbell Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Ma’iingan I. Couture was reported to police as missing on Friday. She is Native American, 5-feet-6, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Couture was last seen wearing a white and grey hoodie, grey sweatpants and a green backpack.

Police and Couture’s family and friends have made several attempts to locate her with no success.

If you have information with whereabouts or if you see her, call the Campbell Police non-emergency number at (608) 783-1050.

You can also report anonymously at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: La Crosse teen found, reunited with family

UPDATE: Damiane J. Arndt has been found safe and reunited with family. LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Damiane J. Arndt was reported missing Friday. She is biracial: white and Native American, and between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-7. She is described as 120 to 130 pounds with...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
784
Followers
619
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy