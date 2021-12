College of the Holy Cross announced Wednesday it has hired Tomicka Wagstaff, an experienced leader in the field, as its new vice provost for diversity, equity and inclusion. Wagstaff, who currently serves as assistant vice president for student access and success at Rochester Institute of Technology, will join the college in January. As vice provost she will provide leadership and strategic direction for the College’s efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO