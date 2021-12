South Alabama Wide Receiver Jalen Tolbert Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. Defensive coordinators throughout the Sunbelt conference are breathing a sigh of relief as South Alabama Wideout Jalen Tolbert has decided to take his talents to the next level and declare for the 2022 NFL draft. The Alabama native first caught the eyes of evaluators last season when he put up impressive numbers, including 64 receptions for 1,085 yards and eight scores. Well, Tolbert only doubled down on his 2020 campaign with a stellar 82 receptions, 1474 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns this past 2021 college football season.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO