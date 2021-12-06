BridgeValley to hold dedication ceremony for new Esports program

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — BridgeValley Community and Technical College is going to hold a dedication ceremony for its new Esports program.

The Esports – or competitive video games – program launched in October and they say it is the first of its kind at a community college in West Virginia. They are still accepting students to the program.

The event will be held on BridgeValley’s South Charleston campus in Building 2000 in Room 321 on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

They say that the event will be a dedication to the program and will include a live demonstration of what Esports is.

