ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

BridgeValley to hold dedication ceremony for new Esports program

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFehb_0dFVAcaG00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — BridgeValley Community and Technical College is going to hold a dedication ceremony for its new Esports program.

The Esports – or competitive video games – program launched in October and they say it is the first of its kind at a community college in West Virginia. They are still accepting students to the program.

Immaculate copy of Super Mario Bros. 2 sells for $88k at estate sale

The event will be held on BridgeValley’s South Charleston campus in Building 2000 in Room 321 on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

They say that the event will be a dedication to the program and will include a live demonstration of what Esports is.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s medical schools receive grant for collaborative education project

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s three medical schools have received a grant for a collaborative project that will increase the number of medical providers educated to provide medication-assisted treatments (MAT) by embedding MAT training into the curriculum at the medical schools. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has provided a grant of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy