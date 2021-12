(Washington, DC) An Iowa man arrested for storming the capital in Washington on January 6th is pleading not guilty to a revised set of charges. The original indictment against Doug Jensen of Des Moines suggested that Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was at the Capitol at the time of the attack, but she had already left. Prosecutors in Jensen’s case and others are asking to correct the record. Jensen continues to face seven charges including disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building with a weapon.

