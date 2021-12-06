ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

FLOC collecting toys for children in need across the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
(Ivanastar/Getty Images)

DAYTON — For Love of Children (FLOC), a non-profit organization, is donating toys from their Christmas Toy Cottage to children in need throughout the Miami Valley area.

The FLOC Christmas for Kids program started over 30 years ago with the goal of delivering Christmas gifts to children in need, according to a release from the organization.

The program now serves Christmas to over 1,500 children in the Miami Valley.

There is still time for individuals and companies to donate to FLOC for Christmas this year.

FLOC says a local law firm, Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz, has collected toys and gifts at their offices and will be helping with the preparation and delivery of the toys and gifts for the campaign on Monday, December 6th and Monday, December 13th at the FLOC Toy Cottage, located at 131 N Ludlow Street in downtown Dayton.

“We’re proud to have been a part of the FLOC Christmas for Kids program for over 30 years; we encourage the community to participate,” Doug Mann, firm spokesperson said.

For information on how to donate, you can visit here.

