FIFO and LIFO are two inventory-tracking methods used to calculate the cost of goods sold. FIFO (first in, first out) assumes that the oldest inventory units received were sold first. For most companies, it's the easiest way to track inventory. In contrast, LIFO (last in, first out) supposes the most recent inventory units have been sold first. But beyond the definitions, what are the differences between these two methods? And when you're managing your inventory, how do you choose between LIFO and FIFO?

