The Guardian view on a byelection test: Labour voters should back the Lib Dems

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
‘Mr Johnson’s contemptuous attitude to accountability needs to be checked.’

Incompetence, dishonesty and sleaze has seen Boris Johnson’s polling suffer. His Conservative party appears to be losing ground to the Liberal Democrats in North Shropshire, where a byelection will be held next week. There’s a suggestion that some Tory voters view Sir Ed Davey’s party as a refuge from the bungling chauvinism of the Johnson government. This was certainly the case when in June the Lib Dems won a stunning Buckinghamshire byelection. But losing a leave-voting rural constituency would be a bigger earthquake and send shock waves through the Conservative party. Even if the Lib Dems came close, the result would send a shiver up the spine of Tory MPs. That is why North Shropshire’s Labour voters ought to set aside their tribal loyalty and back the Lib Dem candidate.

Mr Johnson’s contemptuous attitude to accountability needs to be checked. A loss in North Shropshire would stop the government in its tracks. Mr Johnson’s disgracefully cavalier attitude to Commons rules is the reason there is a byelection taking place at all. If the prime minister had not attempted to tear up the system of parliamentary oversight to prevent the suspension of his friend Owen Paterson, North Shropshire’s then MP, the party would not be in this fight. A byelection defeat next week would probably have a dramatic effect on government policies – the last one led to a rethink on Tory planning proposals.

If the Conservatives lose next week, they will have no one to blame but themselves. They knew Mr Johnson’s flaws all too well, having been behind him while the going was good. The prime minister’s failure to deliver his “red wall” promises, a calamitous “Peppa Pig” speech to industry and public disgust at a No 10 Christmas party last year despite Covid restrictions have rendered Mr Johnson increasingly vulnerable to determined rebels on his own backbenches. Channel crossings will also make the Tories nervous that a party will emerge that will outflank them on the right. It cannot be a good thing for British politics for this to happen. However, the rise of the Reform party provokes an existential fear that Mr Johnson was meant to banish.

Opposition parties don’t have to enter formal pacts for their supporters to opt for the candidate best placed to dislodge the Tories. The tacit agreement between Labour and other progressive parties in an outer London byelection last week was encouraging. The Tories held the seat, but there was a swing to Labour. There are Labour people who will never forgive the Lib Dems for the coalition with the Tories. And there are Lib Dem voters who will never forgive Labour for the invasion of Iraq.

Yet how is it better for Labour’s backers to let the Conservatives keep their parliamentary majority instead of increasing the number of Liberal Democrats at the Tories’ expense? The Lib Dems came second to the Conservatives in 80 seats in England in 2019. Without a Lib Dem revival, Labour has no serious prospect of being in power. Rows over who is the best instrument of progress can be settled in office. Progressives ought to embrace strategic voting with a vengeance next week to weaken Mr Johnson’s position.

The Guardian

Misguided tactics won’t win in North Shropshire

There is a fundamental problem with your editorial (6 December) arguing that “progressives ought to embrace strategic voting with a vengeance next week” and urging Labour voters to back the Liberal Democrats. While Ed Davey has ruled out putting Boris Johnson back in office after the next election, he has not ruled out going into another coalition with a different Conservative leader. Thus, there is no guarantee that voting “for the candidate best placed to dislodge the Tories” will achieve that objective.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Boris Johnson: a stranger to honesty

Boris Johnson’s career path is paved with falsehood. He was fired from his first journalism job for fabricating a quote. As a correspondent in Brussels, he traded in grotesque Eurosceptic mythology. In 2004, he was sacked from the Conservative frontbench for lies he had told to Michael Howard, then opposition leader, about an extramarital affair.
Shropshire Star

North Shropshire by-election odds: Bookies install Lib Dems as favourites

The upcoming North Shropshire by-election is now said to be too close to call following a disastrous week in Downing Street. And some bookmakers have installed the Liberal Democrats as favourites in next week's vote in the wake of the Downing Street Christmas party scandal. After a video was leaked...
The Independent

Furious Tory member quits after hearing Boris Johnson’s ‘barefaced lies’ about No 10 Christmas party

A furious Conservative party member has revealed she quit the party immediately after hearing Boris Johnson’s “barefaced lies” about the No 10 Christmas party.Melanie, a lifelong Tory, phoned to BBC Radio 5 Live to call for the prime minister to resign, saying: “I just cannot believe what he says anymore.”“I resigned five minutes into PMQs [prime minister’s questions], she told the show, adding – of Mr Johnson’s partial apology for the controversy – “It’s just bare faced lies.“He was there, backed into a corner. I am at the point I just think he needs to resign. I think he’s...
The Independent

Christmas parties and nativities should go ahead, Boris Johnson says

Christmas parties and school nativities should still go ahead, the Prime Minister has said.Boris Johnson told a press conference on Wednesday that despite the introduction of new restrictions in England to help control the spread of the Omicron variant, the Government was not suggesting children should be taken out of school ahead of the holidays, or plays cancelled.He said the Plan B measures – which include guidance to work from home and face coverings for most indoors venues – do not amount to a lockdown.Mr Johnson said: “On Christmas, the best way to ensure we have a Christmas as close...
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: Johnson draws a mask over party fiasco

Good morning, I’m Warren Murray, and here we are again on the road to masks and home working. Boris Johnson has rushed in “plan B” Covid restrictions for England at the same time as his government is engulfed in a crisis of credibility sparked by the Christmas party scandal. As more alleged gatherings involving staff and the PM himself come under the spotlight, Mark Harper, a former Conservative chief whip, questioned why anyone should “do things that people working in No 10 Downing Street are not prepared to do”. Johnson’s own Tory MPs and ministers have been vocal in their fury over the whole affair. Prof Stephen Reicher, a member of the Sage scientists’ group advising the government, said Omicron “could be completely out of control fairly quickly. We need a communal response to keep ourselves safe, and for that we really need trust in government.”
The Guardian

Boris Johnson’s ‘war on judges’ is a fiction – the truth is, it is an attack on all of us

There is one thing that Boris Johnson and I actually agree on, and it is that courts and judges should never be used to “conduct politics by another means”, as he said in his election manifesto and again in a 2020 speech. But what Johnson proposed on Monday with his interpretation bill – which would make it possible for the government to strike out findings from judicial reviews that he and his ministers disagree with – would make our courts overtly and dangerously political.
The Independent

Lib Dem by-election candidate apologises after ‘comparing Priti Patel to Goebbels’

The Liberal Democrat candidate for the upcoming by-election in North Shropshire has apologised after comparing tactics used by home secretary Priti Patel to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.Helen Morgan has said sorry after it emerged that she had attacked Ms Patel over her immigration policy and attacks on lawyers – urging the minister to tear up her copy of “Goebbels’ manual”.The now-deleted tweet came last September after the home secretary said the government had removed some of those who had come to the UK via small boats. Ms Patel also complained: “Removals continue to be frustrated by activist lawyers.”Ms Morgan...
The Guardian

As we turn away, Boris Johnson is grabbing more power. Where is the opposition?

Whenever you watch a documentary about a dictator’s path to power, there comes a moment when you think: “Why didn’t people do something? They could have stopped him while there was still time.” We have now reached this moment. As Boris Johnson rams yet more powers into the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, a vaguely democratic nation is sliding towards autocracy.
The Independent

Anger over ambulances may offer key to surprise by-election win, Liberal Democrats claim

Liberal Democrats believe that local anger over underperforming ambulance services may give them an opportunity to win a surprise victory in next week’s North Shropshire by-election to match their shock capture of Chesham and Amersham with a 25-point swing earlier this year.The rural seat has been solidly Conservative since its creation in 1983 and is up for grabs after Owen Paterson resigned over sleaze allegations.The Lib Dems were a distant third in 2019, but internal party polling seen by The Independent has given strategists hope that they could be within reach of another breakthrough.They claim that Boris Johnson’s campaign visit...
The Guardian

The new Tory right is fanatical and dangerous – and should be Labour’s prime target

The House of Commons rarely hears speeches about what it is to be human, the elements of life that give it meaning, and the sanctity of free will. But last Tuesday, as MPs spent three hours considering what measures England should adopt in response to the arrival of the Omicron variant, the Conservative MP Steve Baker gave a brief oration that dealt with these things and more.
Shropshire Star

North Shropshire by-election is too close to call, says Lib Dem leader

The leader of the Liberal Democrats says the North Shropshire by-election is too close to call. Ed Davey has been a regular visitor to the constituency, helping volunteers canvas for the party's candidate, Helen Morgan, ahead of the vote on December 16. In Oswestry this weekend he said he was...
newschain

Tories hail by-election success as Labour claims PM should be ‘worried’

The Conservatives have insisted the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election was a “good result”, despite the party’s majority in the traditionally blue seat taking a knock. But Labour has said Boris Johnson should be “worried” by the outcome, arguing that “more and more people are concluding that Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister of this country”.
The Independent

Wendy Chamberlain appointed deputy leader of Scottish Lib Dems

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain has been appointed deputy leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.The former police officer was unveiled in the role at the party’s headquarters in Edinburgh on Friday.She is the party’s chief whip at Westminster while also being its spokesperson for Scotland, Wales and the work and pensions portfolio.The deputy leader role was previously held by Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.Alex Cole-Hamilton, the MSP for Edinburgh Western, became the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats in August.It's not all rosy in Westminster eitherWendy ChamberlainSpeaking at the announcement on Friday, Ms Chamberlain said: “The SNP are...
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Labour’s reshuffle: attacking from the centre ground

In May, Sir Keir Starmer attempted to reshuffle his shadow cabinet following the disastrous byelection defeat in Hartlepool. It was a chaotically botched job, resulting in a damaging standoff with his deputy, Angela Rayner, and a slew of negative headlines. Six months on, bolstered by at last landing significant blows on the government over sleaze and broken promises, Labour’s leader did the job properly on Monday and dramatically reconfigured his frontbench. All bar five members of his top team have been replaced or moved.
The Guardian

The Guardian

