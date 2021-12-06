More patchy fog tonight will lead to a warm & humid Tuesday

FORECAST:

Warm & more humid conditions will stay with us the rest of the week with highs in the mid 80s & lows in the low-mid 60s. With low level moisture now sitting over SWFL, patchy dense fog is expected again tonight. It should mix out by 9am Tuesday. The rest of the day looks fabulous, lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday should be very similar.

Late Wednesday a weak cold front will be approaching Central Florida and stall out to our north. A stronger second front will likely arrive late Sunday and cold bring a shower or two along with it as it passes through town. Temps will cool only slightly behind the front.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .