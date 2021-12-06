Project Zero Review: The Priestess of the Black Waters

It’s not secret that I’m a huge Fatal Frame fan. Earlier this year, when I wrote about things I wanted to see at E3 that would never happen, one of the entries was Fatal Frame remasters. When I found out that Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, previously released as a Wii U exclusive, was being remastered for PC and current-gen consles, I was ecstatic. I was going to finally be able to play a Fatal Frame game on PC. I actually ended up getting a copy for my Nintendo Switch, but the fact remained: It was Fatal Frame time again in the Holstrom household. I’ve actually been sitting on this editorial for weeks. I didn’t know how to come at this from an angle that I liked. You see, the problem is: I really didn’t like this remaster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO