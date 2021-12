“Top three” says Lucas Moura after scoring the wonder goal against Norwich City for Tottenham Hotspur. There could be no better way for Lucas Moura to open his Premier League goal tally as he scored a wonder goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Norwich City in their 3-0 victory. He opened the scoring for his side as they continued to look impressive under Antonio Conte.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO