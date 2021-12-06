ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow leads Wall Street higher with 2% gain; cyclicals in vanguard

By Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Dow led Wall Street shares higher on Monday, as economy-linked banks and energy stocks charged back and fear about the Omicron variant eased, even as investors braced for another roller-coaster ride like last week's.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was also up but lagged the Dow and S&P 500's gains, facing early headwinds from chipmakers mainly due to a slide in Nvidia (NVDA.O).

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with financials (.SPSY), energy (.SPNY) and industrials (.SPLRCI) up 2% or more, underscoring leadership of cyclical stocks, while defensive utilities (.SPLRCU) were also up by a similar amount.

JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, said that some rotation was going on. Investors were favoring value shares over growth and also looking ahead to Dec. 17's big expiration of options and futures, referred to as a "quad" witching.

"You have a lot of firms that have a double mandate right now. You are trying to take off risk, expiration related, while the same time rebalancing your portfolio heading into 2022," he said.

By 1:42 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 752.06 points, or 2.17%, to 35,332.14, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 70.52 points, or 1.55%, to 4,608.95 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 174.91 points, or 1.16%, to 15,260.38.

The S&P 500 Value Index (.IVX) was up about 2% while its growth counterpart (.IGX) was up 1.1%.

Blue-chip stocks such as Honeywell International (HON.O), Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), 3M Co (MMM.N) and Boeing Co (BA.N) gained between 1.9% and 3.5%, powering the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) higher.

"If today's strength in the blue-chips can sort of sustain itself, that might give the rest of the market the ability to start to feel confident," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management.

Wall Street's major indexes swung wildly last week as investors digested news of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments about a speedier taper to tackle surging inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q53sD_0dFV9WEW00
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

"Some of the news on the variant not being quite as severe as people had thought also has put a little bit of confidence in it," Kinahan said.

Goldman Sachs on Saturday cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth to 3.8% for 2022, citing risks and uncertainty around the emergence of Omicron. Investors also braced for a potential hit to corporate earnings, particularly among retailers, restaurants and travel companies.

The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.N), which rose 12.1%, while the largest decliner was Moderna Inc , down 15.9%.

Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Ford Motor Co (F.N), up 1.4% to $19.42; Palantir Technologies (PLTR.N), down 0.6% to $18.87 and Nio Inc (NIO.N), down 0.3% to $32.05.

Nvidia was down 2.8%, still pressured by regulator concerns about its deal to buy British chip firm ARM Ltd. Peers Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) pared early losses, as did the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) which was last off 0.2%.

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) fell sharply after Reuters reported the U.S. SEC has opened a probe into the electric-car maker over whistleblower claims on solar panel defects, but pared early losses and was last off 0.8%.

Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) jumped 6.7% after hedge fund Engine Capital LP said it was pushing the department-store chain to consider a sale of the company or separate its e-commerce division to improve its lagging stock price.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.81-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 23 new highs and 582 new lows.

(This story corrects name spelling to Kinahan in paragraphs 4 and 11.)

Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Zacks.com

5 S&P 500 Stocks to Gain the Most From Benchmark Rally

U.S. stock markets have turned around impressively from threats of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that rattled global bourses at the end of last month. Since Wall Street has resumed its northward journey, the possibility of a year-end rally looms large. Strong fundamentals of the U.S. economy will provide the primary support to U.S. stocks going forward.
investing.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; Nestle Reduces Stake in L'Oreal

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally lower Wednesday, taking a breather after a sharp rally driven by hopes that the Omicron Covid-19 variant is a dud. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in France...
WDBO

Stocks wobble near breakeven in early trading on Wall Street

Stocks are wobbling between gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as gains for energy, health care and other companies are blunted by losses for some of the big technology companies. The S&P 500 was bobbing up and down near the breakeven line in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. The losses for tech pulled the Nasdaq down 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was clinging to a gain of just 0.1%. The market is coming off a two-day rally that nearly erased its losses over the previous two weeks. Treasury yields were slightly higher.
WSB Radio

Stocks turn choppy on Wall Street after a two-day rally

Stocks turned choppy on Wall Street Wednesday following a two-day rally. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 1:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53 points, or 0.2%, to 35,666 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. The muted trading for the benchmark S&P 500 index follows a two-day...
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.10%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Healthcare, Technology and Basic Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.31%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.64%.
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Mixed as Omicron Relief Rally Fizzles; Dow up 17 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Wednesday, the relief rally of recent days stalling as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech acknowledged that most people will need a third shot of their vaccine to protect themselves against the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19. The market was arguably due a breather...
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones rally and close positive in choppy trading session

Stock market leadership reverses in afternoon trading, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ending +0.6%, the S&P (SP500) finishing +0.3%, and the Dow (DJI) concluding +0.1%. S&P sectors close out mixed, with Health Care at the top. Financials and Consumer Staples settle at the bottom and Info Tech edges into the green.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.40% higher to $628.08 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $72.91 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
Reuters

S.Korea stocks extend gains on vaccine optimism; won at 1-month high

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday as test data showing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offered some protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant fuelled risk appetite. ** The won strengthened to a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield also rose. ** By 0143 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 19.91 points, or 0.62%, to 3,021.71. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.26% and 1.67%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and platform company Naver added 0.40% and 0.76%, respectively. ** Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday their three-shot course of the COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the Omicron variant in a laboratory test and they could deliver an upgraded vaccine in March 2022 if needed. ** At home, South Korea reported 7,102 new virus cases for Wednesday following a record 7,175 cases a day earlier. Some 22 new Omicron cases were found, bringing up the tally to 60 so far. ** On the main board, foreigners were net buyers of 16.7 billion won ($14.23 million) worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,174.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , the highest level since Nov. 1 and 0.14% higher than the previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,173.5 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,173.6. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 109.01. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 1.842%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.2 basis points to 2.228%. ($1 = 1,173.5700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Zacks.com

5 Tech Stocks That Led the Nasdaq ETF Rally

QQQ - Free Report) , which serves as a proxy to the index, also jumped 3%. Most of the rally was driven by the comeback in technology stocks as investors jumped into the sector to tap the beaten down prices. Though most of the stocks in QQQ’s portfolio delivered strong returns on the day, a few tech stocks led the way higher. These include Pinduoduo Inc. (
Reuters

Nikkei slips as investors turn cautious before Fed, BOJ meetings

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of key central bank meetings next week, although strong gains for airlines limited losses with Omicron fears continuing to recede. The Nikkei 225 (.N225) declined 0.15% to 28,818.53 as of the lunch break,...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 1.64% to $1,068.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $174.53 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
International Business Times

Asia Markets Follow Wall Street With Opening Gains

Asian stocks made broad gains in early Thursday trade, following another strong lead from Wall Street as Omicron coronavirus variant fears lessened. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up 1.02 percent, though Tokyo dipped into negative territory. After a rollercoaster ride since Omicron first emerged last month, investors...
Reuters

Gold flat as firmer dollar, yields weigh; U.S. CPI data awaited

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields firmed ahead of key inflation data that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was flat at $1,782.65 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. U.S. gold...
MarketWatch

Dow jumps nearly 50 points on gains in shares of Apple Inc., Walt Disney

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Wednesday afternoon with shares of Apple Inc. and Walt Disney leading the way for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 44 points (0.1%) higher, as shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Walt Disney (DIS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Apple Inc.'s shares have gained $3.22 (1.9%) while those of Walt Disney are up $2.44 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 37-point bump for the Dow. American Express (AXP) Merck (MRK) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Reuters

Oil stays on the rebound as Omicron fears ease

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices extended gains on Thursday on confidence that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not dent global growth, even as some governments stepped up curbs to stop its rapid spread. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.64 a barrel at...
