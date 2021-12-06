ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers play Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 14 odds and these NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:20 p.m. MST time on NBC.

The Packers are an 11.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Packers are  -750 on the money line and the Bears are +500.

The over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points.

More NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, odds :

Pro Football Network : Packers 30, Bears 17

Ben Rolfe writes: "Matchups between these two teams recently have not really been close. The closest in the last five was a 10-3 Packers victory to open the 2019 season. The story should be the same here, with Green Bay simply having too much for the Bears. The X-factor would be if the Bears can get Justin Fields back. Nonetheless, his supporting cast will make it tough for him to upset the Packers."

More: NFL playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals keep hold of No. 1 seed in NFC after Week 13 games

Sportsnaut : Packers 28, Bears 20

Matt Johnson writes: The Bears have won twice at Lambeau Field since 2008. We might see Chicago take control of this rivalry in 2022, if Rodgers is gone and Fields is the best quarterback in the NFC North. But as things currently stand, another loss on the Bears schedule.

More: NFL Week 14 odds: Point spreads, money lines, over/unders for Week 14 NFL games

Fansided : Take the Bears with the points vs. Packers in Week 14

Peter Dewey writes: "Green Bay has won just three games this season by more than 13 points, but they did beat the Bears by 10 in Chicago the first time these teams played this season.  The bye week may have done wonders for Green Bay, as Aaron Jones, Aaron Rodgers and others were banged up through the first 12 weeks.  Green Bay is 2-2 against the spread after a bye week (including playoffs) under Matt LaFleur, but I think this may be too many points to give the Packers. Green Bay is averaging just 23.6 points per game, and has been an average offense (5.7 yards per play, 15th in the NFL).  I’ll back the Bears at this massive number."

Draft Kings : Packers will cover in Week 14 game vs. Bears

Erik Buchinger writes: "The Packers are coming out of the bye week still in the hunt for the NFC’s top seed. The Bears continue to flounder across the board. Aaron Rodgers has Chicago’s number, and these games tend to get ugly for the Bears. Look for the Packers to dominate on both sides of the ball in this game."

More: NFL Week 14 schedule, television information for Week 14 NFL games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n18zd_0dFV9VLn00

Fansided : Packers 30, Bears 14

Freddie Boston writes: "Defeat to the Arizona Cardinals last week all but ended any small hopes the Bears had of reaching the playoffs. Once again, head coach Matt Nagy is on the hot seat. He now must try to do something he’s never done, and that’s beat a Green Bay team led by Matt LaFleur. LaFleur is a perfect 5-0 against Chicago. Green Bay won 24-14 in the most recent meeting back in Week 6. The Bears’ offense is one of the worst in the league. They average just 16.8 points per game, third-lowest in the NFL. They now come up against a defense that ranks fifth in scoring. Chicago has also turned the ball over 19 times this season. It can’t afford any turnovers against Green Bay, but we could see a few on Sunday night. The Packers remain perfect at home and keep the pressure on the Cardinals for the NFC’s number one seed."

Sportsnaut : Packers will beat Bears in Week 14

It writes: "Justin Fields is going to be a thorn in Green Bay’s side for years to come, potentially putting its fans through what other fan bases in the NFC North have experienced for decades. That time will come, it just won’t be this year."

More: NFL power rankings: Arizona Cardinals get more respect as 'legitimate Super Bowl threat'

FiveThirtyEight.com : Packers have an 88% win probability

The site gives the Bears a 12% win probability in the NFL Week 14 game.

ESPN : Packers have an 80.9% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Bears a 19% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 14 NFL game.

More: NFL Week 14 picks, predictions: Who wins Week 14 NFL games?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?

