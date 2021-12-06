ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

U.S. Announces Diplomatic Boycott Of The Winter Olympics

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHM7s_0dFV9Rot00
Photo: Getty Images

The Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The administration said the reason was because of China's human rights record, citing "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang."

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in the press briefing on Monday (December 6) .

"U.S. diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC's egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can't do that," Psaki added.

The diplomatic boycott will not prevent U.S. athletes from participating in the Winter Olympics, which begin on February 4, 2022.

Chinese officials blasted the decision and vowed to enact "resolute countermeasures."

"This severely tarnishes the spirit of the Olympic Charter," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said . "It's a naked political provocation, and more, a serious offense to 1.4 billion Chinese people."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhao Lijian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Genocide#Crimes Against Humanity#Chinese#Foreign Ministry
AFP

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics as a French minister said they would not be joining the US-backed effort. Washington unveiled its decision not to send a diplomatic delegation earlier in the week, saying it was prompted by widespread rights abuses by China and what it sees as a "genocide" against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Australia, Britain and Canada followed suit in a flurry of diplomatic bonhomie on Wednesday. The boycott stopped short of not sending athletes to the February Games but nonetheless infuriated Beijing, which hinted at retaliation on Thursday.
SPORTS
Reuters

China's Xi and Russia's Putin dominate the G7

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - While Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps the West guessing over Ukraine, it was the might of Chinese President Xi Jinping that garnered the long-term strategic focus when the diplomats from the Group of Seven richest democracies met this weekend. The United States and its...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Pakistan, colony of the People's Republic of China

Imran Khan is the nominal prime minister of Pakistan. In reality, he's Xi Jinping's thinly veiled viceroy. Pakistan presents itself as a great beacon of Islamic democracy and morality. It's actually just a Chinese fiefdom. The measure of Islamabad's political submission to Beijing is quite extraordinary. Evincing as much, in...
CHINA
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

To truly understand the contours of the growing competition between the United States and China, look beyond the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing, past the tensions in the waters and skies around Taiwan, away from the bellicose rhetoric at international forums, and even off the tennis court, the new front opened by the trauma of Peng Shuai. Instead, look to the courtroom.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Nicaragua breaks ties with Taiwan, switches allegiance to Beijing

Nicaragua on Thursday broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist party's One China policy and reducing Taipei's dwindling pool of international allies. "The government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have...
POLITICS
The Independent

US envoy conveys concerns to Cambodia about Myanmar, China

A U.S. State Department envoy conveyed concerns to top Cambodian officials on Friday about bilateral and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar and the construction of Chinese military facilities at a Cambodian naval base.The visit by Counselor Derek Chollet to Phnom Penh came days after the United States ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian country.Chollet told journalists his discussions with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn involved issues related to Myanmar and China as well as the role Cambodia intends to play as the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taiwan loses diplomatic ally Nicaragua to China

Taiwan lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would officially recognize only China which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.“There is only one China," the Nicaraguan government said in a statement Thursday announcing the change. "The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory."“As of today, Nicaragua breaks its diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any official contact or relationship,” it added. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “sadness and regret” and said...
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

113K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy