ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

City and County schools recognized for academic success

By Taylor Jackson The Times-Georgian
times-georgian.com
 5 days ago

Both the city and county school system have been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Schools across the city and county begin to announce spelling bee winners

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Across Cullman County, annual spelling bee competitions have been taking place within schools. As the winners have been announced, all students have beamed with pride across each and every photo displaying their proof of hard work to the community. At Cullman Middle School, the winners of the Spelling Bee were Madison Carroll in 1st and Parker Powell in 2nd. Emily Trahan for St. Paul’s Lutheran School shared the winners of their annual Spelling Bee were Preslie Basch in 1st and Melia McNatt in 2nd. At Hanceville Elementary, they offered congratulations to their winners for 2021, 1st place winner Aaron Nichols and 2nd place winner Zane Kretzschmar. West Point Intermediate announced their winners as Mylee Echols in 1st and Lane Shedd in 2nd. Sacred Heart Elementary’s Spelling Bee was won by Nehemiah Williams, with Zayden Smith taking 2nd place. While many schools are still holding competitions, as the winners are all announced, the announcement of the official County Spelling Bee is sure to come shortly after. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cbs4indy.com

Avon school recognized for closing achievement gap

AVON, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Education is recognizing two Indiana schools for their distinguished work. The department said Edgelea Elementary School from the Lafayette School Corporation and Pine Tree Elementary School from the Avon Community School Corporation are being honored this year. The National Elementary and Secondary...
AVON, IN
The Lens

Most city schools saw declining academic performance during pandemic, state officials say

Three-quarters of New Orleans public schools saw a decrease in academic performance this year compared to 2019, the last year scores were produced prior to the pandemic, according to a presentation by Louisiana Department of Education officials, who presented so-called “simulated scores” at a Monday meeting of its Accountability Commission. According to the department’s calculations, two-thirds of city schools would have received a D or F letter grade had the state issued them.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
jpinews.com

Hart County Teacher Recognized

Sonya Carter has dedicated 26 years of service as a special education teacher, most recently within the Hart County School System. Due to the pandemic, last year’s conference for the Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children was canceled. However, this year, Carter was honored with a 25 Year certificate and a pin for her work with children and youth with disabilities.
HART COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Times News

School board recognizes CHS students’ accomplishments

During the Nov. 9 Catasauqua Area School District Board of Education meeting, three Catasauqua High School students were recognized for recent accomplishments. Hannah Kurczeski and Madison Harth were named commended students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. They each received a letter of commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, presented by Superintendent of Schools Robert Spengler and board President Duane Deitrich.
CATASAUQUA, PA
Delaware Gazette

O’Flaherty recognized for service to Delaware City Schools

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education, which held its final meeting of the year Monday, bid farewell to Board President Frances O’Flaherty and approved a chiller replacement at Carlisle Elementary School. O’Flaherty has been on the board since 2003, but she decided not to seek reelection last month....
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, OH
wcyb.com

Data shows teacher pay divide between city, county school systems

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — New data from the Tennessee comptroller’s office highlights stark differences in teacher pay across our region. The updated dashboard shows the average pay for teachers and principals at school systems across the state. One of the most striking revelations is a huge pay gap of as...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
oconeecounty.com

Commissioner Harden Recognized for Academic Achievement in Lifelong Learning Academy

ACCG, Georgia’s County Association, recently awarded Oconee County Commissioner Amrey Harden with a certificate for successfully completing the core requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. Amrey Harden was honored during the ACCG County Reconnect Conference at the Savannah Convention Center in Chatham County. ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of...
OCONEE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsba
Morning Journal

State approves Lorain Schools’ Academic Improvement Plan

Lorain Schools received some good news late Dec. 3 when it learned the state board of education approved the district’s Academic Improvement Plan. The district announced the state’s ruling on its Facebook page. “This is huge for us,” CEO/Superintendent Dr. Jeff Graham said in an emailed message. “I want to...
LORAIN, OH
qu.edu

School of Education recognized for national excellence

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced today that the School of Education at Quinnipiac is one of 39 providers from 16 states and Puerto Rico to receive accreditation for its educator preparation programs. The Fall 2021 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council resulted in 39 newly...
EDUCATION
westcentralsbest.com

Vernon Parish School Board Recognizes Principals of the Year

The Vernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021. Board Members Shad Stewart and Lisa Thompson were absent. The Board recognized the Parish Principals of the Year – these awards follow criteria established by the State of Louisiana and the candidates are voted on by their peers. Elementary Principal of the Year is Krsitie Beasley from E. Leesville Elementary, Middle School is Sandra Blakeway from Rosepine Middle School; and High School is Jennifer Wilbanks from Hicks High School.
VERNON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
theyukonreview.com

School board to recognize Teachers of the Year

The Yukon School Board will change it up for its monthly meeting in December, meeting at Redstone Elementary Monday evening. A reception for the district’s school site teachers of the year has been planned for 5:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Each of the 12 teachers will be recognized prior to the board meeting. "Every year we are able to celebrate our Teachers of the Year from each building,…
YUKON, OK
northwestmoinfo.com

Mount Ayr School Recognized for Student Voter Registration

Mount Ayr Community School was presented with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Ringgold County Auditor Amanda Waske in a ceremony on Wednesday morning. The award is given to schools registering high numbers of students to vote. Over 96 percent of eligible students...
MOUNT AYR, IA
callutheran.edu

Academic Planning for Success Labs for December 2021

Please drop in to work alongside a Student Success Counselor to work on an education plan! If you have questions about how to plan for future semester, ensuring you are planning for the right classes, or would just like someone to review your plan, this is for you!. https://www.callutheran.edu/student-life/calendar/event/2021-12-07-plan-for-success/
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Natchez Democrat

City, county, school board hire workforce development director

NATCHEZ — Adams County, the City of Natchez and the Natchez Adams School District have unanimously agreed to hire Tuwanna Williams as director of workforce development. The three entities are in the process of final steps of forming an inter-local agreement to work together to build and operate a workforce development facility to provide comprehensive jobs training here. Williams’ hiring is pending the completion of that agreement, which is anticipated to happen within the next 10 days.
NATCHEZ, MS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tri County Tech Cosmetology Students Recognized

Tri County Tech Cosmetology students win first place and are named TOP Strand Up Salon in Bartlesville. The students were recognized for their Strand Up to Breast Cancer fundraiser with Miles for Mammograms 5K, which raised over $600. Molly Collins, the Executive Director at Family Healthcare Clinic, recently presented a plaque to Tri County Tech's cosmetology students for their efforts.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Reporter

Pennsbury School District recognized with Meritorious Budget Award

FALLSINGTON >> The Association of School Business Officials International has recognized the Pennsbury School District for excellence in budget presentation with its Meritorious Budget Award (MBA) for the 2021–22 budget year. ASBO International’s MBA and Pathway to the MBA promote and recognize best budget presentation practices in school districts. Participants...
FALLSINGTON, PA
cambridgeday.com

Schools’ value as polling places could be a factor in union negotiations for the academic calendar

Schools’ value as polling places could be a factor in union negotiations for the academic calendar. Tensions over the use of school buildings for Election Day voting were aired Monday at a roundtable of the School Committee and City Council. Though no votes are taken at roundtables, the idea of a working group aimed at finding a solution, made up of members of each elected body and city staff, drew some support.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County School System calls for input on academic calendars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System is asking the community to provide feedback on the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic calendars. The school system is providing two options for each academic year. The calendar options differ on length of breaks and the inclusion of “PowerUp Asynchronous Learning Days.”
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy