Sainsbury’s has asked staff to delay Christmas parties amid fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.The supermarket wants its workers to hold off until the new year, as Omicron threatens to disrupt 2021’s busiest shopping period. There are concerns the new strain could leave more staff off work, adding to ongoing labour shortages across the industry.Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Simon Roberts said he wanted to “protect Christmas for our colleagues and our customers and keep everyone safe”.He promised workers would not be “out of pocket as a result of this decision.”Several big firms have chosen to cancel staff Christmas parties, even...

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO