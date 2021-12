CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore defender Megan Bornkamp became the first women’s soccer player in school history to earn All-America honors in each of her first two seasons as she was named to the Third-Team by United Soccer Coaches. Bornkamp is one of 47 players to be named an All-American and just one of 14 players among this season’s honorees to earn the designation more than once.

