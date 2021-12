Defendants Collected Money In Fake Loan Scheme, Spent it On Luxury Travel, Fine Dining. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., today announced the indictment of KELLY FONTAINE, 56, and ANTHONY BURGES, a/k/a ANTHONY SASSO, 53, for stealing more than $1.3 million from small businesses across the country through a fraudulent loan scheme. As alleged, FONTAINE and BURGES targeted at least 40 small business owners, most of whom were experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and offered them fake loans and lines of credit while pocketing upfront fees and related costs. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, two counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.[1]

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO