Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

ANNAPOLIS — Three cases of the new COVID-19 omicron variant have been found in Maryland. All of the cases involve individuals from the Baltimore region, Gov. Larry Hogan said via news release Friday. Two cases are from the same household, including a vaccinated person who recently traveled to South Africa and an unvaccinated person who was a close contact of that individual. One unrelated case involves a vaccinated person with no known recent travel history. None of the three individuals are hospitalized.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO