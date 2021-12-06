ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
Cumberland Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new congressional map that could enable Democrats to gain a seat and sweep all eight Maryland U.S. House seats was advanced Monday by a legislative committee, which did not act on a separate proposal by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The committee's 18-6 vote on...

www.times-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY

Maryland lawmakers override immigrant detention bill veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly voted Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure that bans local jails from being paid by the federal government to detain people on immigration matters in Maryland. Separately, the House approved a new congressional map in a special session on redistricting, sending it to the Senate.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Chestertown, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Annapolis, MD
WSET

Pancakes and politics: Virginia lawmakers discuss upcoming session

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia legislators met at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance's annual Pancakes and Politics Legislative Outlook Breakfast on Tuesday morning. The four Republicans there talked about their plans for the upcoming general assembly session. Virginia Senators Mark Peake and Steve Newman as well as Delegates Kathy Byron...
VIRGINIA STATE
Frederick News-Post

Maryland House committee recommends legislative redistricting map

ANNAPOLIS — A House of Delegates committee voted to recommend a congressional redistricting plan proposed by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, and the Maryland Senate voted to override several vetoes Monday — the first day of the General Assembly’s 2021 special session. The House’s Rules and Executive Nominations Committee held...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Maryland legislature prepares to override Hogan’s vetoes during special session

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. As the General Assembly prepares to battle Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) over redistricting during the special session that begins Monday, some issues from earlier this year will resurface when legislators consider whether to override vetoes of more than 20 bills passed last spring.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Kopp
Person
Larry Hogan
stardem.com

Lawmakers announce $140 million for Maryland infrastructure

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced that Maryland has received $144,181,000 for Fiscal Year 2022 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act they voted to enact to modernize the state’s water infrastructure and deliver safe, clean water to communities. This funding, administered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), can be used to support projects that put Marylanders to work in good-paying jobs and promote healthy communities.
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

Republican lawmakers criticize legislature's proposed redistricting map days before special session

In a corner of the Urbana Park and Ride on Friday, a trio of western Maryland lawmakers voiced opposition to a congressional redistricting map the Democrat-controlled Maryland legislature will use as a starting point to redraw the state’s lines. The lawmakers, all Republicans, argued the Democrats’ proposal would maintain what...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Senate#Legislature#Vetoes#Western Maryland#Ap#Democrats#U S House#The House Of Delegates#General Assembly#Citizens#Republicans#Congressional District#Democratic
WHYY

Pa. lawmakers prepare for a month of intense redistricting negotiations

Lawmakers in charge of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional maps are hoping to release their proposals within the next two weeks. However, points of contention still remain between Republicans and Democrats, and staffers with firsthand knowledge of the process say it is still unclear which map drafts legislative leaders will choose. “There’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cumberland Times-News

Maryland reports first three cases of omicron variant

ANNAPOLIS — Three cases of the new COVID-19 omicron variant have been found in Maryland. All of the cases involve individuals from the Baltimore region, Gov. Larry Hogan said via news release Friday. Two cases are from the same household, including a vaccinated person who recently traveled to South Africa and an unvaccinated person who was a close contact of that individual. One unrelated case involves a vaccinated person with no known recent travel history. None of the three individuals are hospitalized.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Morning Call

How Gov. Wolf fired a warning shot to Pennsylvania lawmakers on congressional redistricting

Let the games begin. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has fired the first shot in what could be the penultimate battle of his two-term tug-of-war with the Republican-controlled Legislature — drawing Pennsylvania’s new congressional district map. Districts must be redrawn every decade, using new data from the U.S. Census. Redistricting is required to account for population shifts, to ensure districts ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wymt.com

Top Kentucky lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming 2022 legislative session which is set to begin on January 4. On Monday, top senate Republicans were in Bowling Green, speaking to local leaders and answering questions from several media outlets. The entire Republican caucus will be back...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy