Critics Choice Association to celebrate Black cinema & television Monday

| Photo courtesy of the Critics Choice Association

Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson and Barry Jenkins will be among numerous honorees Monday evening at the Critics Choice Association’s fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Will Smith and Ava DuVernay are other big names whose accomplishments in film and TV will be celebrated across 20 award categories at the event at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

This is the first year the awards will also recognize achievements in television.

Berry, the first and only Black woman to win an Oscar for actress in leading role, for “Monster’s Ball” in 2002 — and who recently debuted as a director in the film “Bruised” — will receive the Career Achievement Award.

“Berry’s iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her,” said Shawn Edwards, a CCA board member and executive producer of Monday’s ceremony.

“She has become the personification of excellence as she transitions from being in front of the camera to sitting in the director’s chair.”

Anderson will receive the Producer Award for Television for his work on the ABC series “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.” He is an executive producer as well as an actor on all three series.

Hudson, the 2007 supporting actress Oscar winner for “Dreamgirls,” will receive the Actress Award for Film for her performance in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”

Jenkins will receive the Director Award for Television for his Amazon series “The Underground Railroad.”

“2021 was an incredible year of creativity and growth in film and television, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor the changemakers who are making a difference,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.

“Jennifer both starred in and executive produced `Respect,’ giving the performance of a lifetime. Barry transformed the small screen with his innovative and thought-provoking series, `The Underground Railroad,’ which he wrote, executive produced and directed, and Anthony has become one of the most prolific and admired producers on television with `Black-ish,’ `Grown-ish’ and `Mixed-ish.”‘

DuVernay will receive the inaugural Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award, named after the late filmmaker, who died in September at age 89.

“We are truly honored to name our prestigious Trailblazer Award after Melvin Van Peebles,” said Edwards.

“Van Peebles inspired a generation of filmmakers. He was a true maverick and a visionary cinematic genius. We’re thrilled that Melvin’s son, Mario, will be presenting the award to Ava DuVernay, as the first recipient of the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award.”

Smith will receive the Actor Award for Film for his work in “King Richard,” the recently released movie about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Also set to be honored at the event are:

Antoine Fuqua with the Director Award for Film;

The cast of “The Harder They Fall,” including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Deon Cole, R.J. Cyler, Edi Gathegi and Danielle Deadwyler, with the Ensemble Award;

Actress Ruth Negga with a Special Honoree Award for her work in the film “Passing”;

Actress Danielle Brooks with the Actress Award for Television for her work in the Lifetime movie “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”;

French actor Omar Sy with the Actor Award for Television for his work in “Lupin”;

Robin Thede with the Showrunner Award for HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show”;

Toheeb Jimoh with the Breakthrough Award for “Ted Lasso”;

Kenan Thompson with a Special Honoree Award for “Saturday Night Live” and “Kenan”;

Patina Miller with a Special Honoree Award for the Starz series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”; and

Natasha Rothwell with a Special Honoree Award for HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

The ceremony will be hosted by Niecy Nash.