ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Critics Choice Association to celebrate Black cinema & television Monday

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qhEc_0dFV8NV000
| Photo courtesy of the Critics Choice Association

Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson and Barry Jenkins will be among numerous honorees Monday evening at the Critics Choice Association’s fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

Will Smith and Ava DuVernay are other big names whose accomplishments in film and TV will be celebrated across 20 award categories at the event at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

This is the first year the awards will also recognize achievements in television.

Berry, the first and only Black woman to win an Oscar for actress in leading role, for “Monster’s Ball” in 2002 — and who recently debuted as a director in the film “Bruised” — will receive the Career Achievement Award.

“Berry’s iconic performances throughout her career have showcased her brilliance as an actor and blazed the trail for Black performers who have come after her,” said Shawn Edwards, a CCA board member and executive producer of Monday’s ceremony.

“She has become the personification of excellence as she transitions from being in front of the camera to sitting in the director’s chair.”

Anderson will receive the Producer Award for Television for his work on the ABC series “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish.” He is an executive producer as well as an actor on all three series.

Hudson, the 2007 supporting actress Oscar winner for “Dreamgirls,” will receive the Actress Award for Film for her performance in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”

Jenkins will receive the Director Award for Television for his Amazon series “The Underground Railroad.”

“2021 was an incredible year of creativity and growth in film and television, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor the changemakers who are making a difference,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.

“Jennifer both starred in and executive produced `Respect,’ giving the performance of a lifetime. Barry transformed the small screen with his innovative and thought-provoking series, `The Underground Railroad,’ which he wrote, executive produced and directed, and Anthony has become one of the most prolific and admired producers on television with `Black-ish,’ `Grown-ish’ and `Mixed-ish.”‘

DuVernay will receive the inaugural Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award, named after the late filmmaker, who died in September at age 89.

“We are truly honored to name our prestigious Trailblazer Award after Melvin Van Peebles,” said Edwards.

“Van Peebles inspired a generation of filmmakers. He was a true maverick and a visionary cinematic genius. We’re thrilled that Melvin’s son, Mario, will be presenting the award to Ava DuVernay, as the first recipient of the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award.”

Smith will receive the Actor Award for Film for his work in “King Richard,” the recently released movie about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Also set to be honored at the event are:

  • Antoine Fuqua with the Director Award for Film;
  • The cast of “The Harder They Fall,” including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Deon Cole, R.J. Cyler, Edi Gathegi and Danielle Deadwyler, with the Ensemble Award;
  • Actress Ruth Negga with a Special Honoree Award for her work in the film “Passing”;
  • Actress Danielle Brooks with the Actress Award for Television for her work in the Lifetime movie “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”;
  • French actor Omar Sy with the Actor Award for Television for his work in “Lupin”;
  • Robin Thede with the Showrunner Award for HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show”;
  • Toheeb Jimoh with the Breakthrough Award for “Ted Lasso”;
  • Kenan Thompson with a Special Honoree Award for “Saturday Night Live” and “Kenan”;
  • Patina Miller with a Special Honoree Award for the Starz series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”; and
  • Natasha Rothwell with a Special Honoree Award for HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

The ceremony will be hosted by Niecy Nash.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

Halle Berry Delivers Moving Speech During Celebration of Black Cinema: ‘Stop Letting Awards Measure Our Worth’

The Critics Choice Association held its fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television during an in-person ceremony on Monday evening at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, which will be the new home to the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 9. Hosted by Emmy winner Niecy Nash, some of the honorees included Jennifer Hudson from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing), Ruth Negga from “Passing” (Netflix) and the cast of Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix).
MOVIES
ABC News

Critics' Choice Awards nominations: See the highlights

The Critics Choice Association announced its picks for TV's best in 2021, and the drama "Succession" led the pack with eight nominations. Another HBO series, "Mare of Easttown" earned five, tied with Paramount+'s drama, "Evil." Disney+'s "WandaVision" earned four nominations, tying with Apple TV+'s Emmy winner "Ted Lasso," Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," Paramount+'s "The Good Fight" and NBC's "This Is Us."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Robin Thede
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Edi Gathegi
Person
Ruth Negga
Tell-Tale TV

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards: Television Nominations Include ‘Succession,’ ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and More

It’s time to get excited about the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards! The television nominees were announced today for the annual event, with Succession leading the pack at a total of eight nominations. Mare of Easttown and Evil are also in the running, with five nominations each. Ted Lasso, WandaVision,...
TV SERIES
awardswatch.com

‘Succession,’ Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Evil,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ lead Critics Choice Television nominations

HBO top network with 20 Nominations, Netflix follows with 18. The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the TV category nominees for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards where Succession, Mare of Easttown, Evil, The Good Fight, Only Murders in the Building and more topped the nominations. HBO’s Succession leads...
TV SERIES
phillyvoice.com

'Mare of Easttown' scores five Critics' Choice nominations

When HBO's hit limited series "Mare of Easttown" premiered last year, television fans across the Philadelphia region were excited to see how the show, which takes place in a fictional suburban town, would represent the culture and fervor of a community many people hold so dear. The audience reaction was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Black Lady#Black Cinema Television#Cca#Abc
seattlepi.com

AFI Awards: Top Films and Shows Include ‘Dune,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’

Films from Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, Joel Coen, Guillermo del Toro, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Denis Villeneuve are recipients of the 2021 AFI Awards. The honors give a nice boost for the films’ awards campaigns leading up to the holiday break, especially as ballots are in the hands of Critics Choice and SAG voters. Netflix led the charge on the film side with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” all making the cut and increasing their best picture nomination chances.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Critics Choice Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Nominees

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards are ready to honor the best television and film of the past year!. The nominations for the TV awards were announced on Monday, with HBO's Succession and Mare of Easttown leading the pack with the fan-fave family-business drama earning eight nods while the Kate Winslet-led series scoring five. In fact, HBO had the most nominations of the year at 20, with Netflix close behind at 18.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Harder They Fall’ Takes No. 1. Slot on Aafca’s Top 10 Films of 2021 List – Film News in Brief

The African American Film Critics Association (Aafca) has selected “The Harder They Fall” as the No. 1 film on their annual top 10 list. Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the big-budget Netflix western sees Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield portray historical Black figures Rufus Buck, Nat Love, Trudy Smith, Stagecoach Mary and Cherokee Bill, respectively.
MOVIES
Cassius

‘The Harder They Fall’ Named Best Film of 2021 By African American Film Critics Association

The African American Film Critics Association has released its list of the top 10 movies of 2021, and they named Netflix's Western film The Harder They Fall as the year's top pick. The flick's star-studded cast included some of the performing arts' most powerful Black actors like Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors. Last year, the association named the widely acclaimed Judas and the Black Messiah as its number one choice.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Plays With Pops of Color on a Black Dress With Glittery Sandals at Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Taraji P. Henson stepped out on the scene last night for the 4th annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles sporting a sultry, colorful look. The award-winning actress wore a black dress with pops of bold color throughout including hot pink stripes down the sleeves and neon yellow accents. The head-turning look also featured a poofy satin hem that hit just above the ankles and gave way to glittery black high heel sandals. The 51-year-old “Empire” actress also coordinated her makeup with her dress, opting for a hot pink lip and subtle pink eyeshadow. As for jewelry, Henson showed off sparkling oversized hoop earrings and four blinged-out rings. She pulled things together seamlessly with a colorful clutch featuring a sparkling finish. Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and Tessa Thompson were also among the famous faces at the star-studded event, which was hosted by Niecy Nash and took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. This fashionable appearance comes on the heels of last week’s premiere of NBC’s “Annie Live!” Henson played the role of Miss Hannigan.   Slip on a pair of chic black sandals. To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee sandals, $118. To Buy: Steve Madden Shaye sandals, $90. To Buy: Chinese Laundry Willy sandals, $50 (was $69).  
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mac Observer

Apple TV+ Earns Nine Critics Choice Awards Television Nominations

Apple TV+ shows have picked up nine television nominations for the forthcoming Critics Choice Awards. Shows nominated include For All Mankind and Ted Lasso, with individual performances also recognized. Apple TV+ Critics Choice Awards Television Nominations. For All Mankind will fight it with HBO’s Succession (which, with eight, has the...
TV SERIES
Muscatine Journal

Worth Watching: Sitcoms Recreated ‘In Front of a Studio Audience,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ Preview

The latest version of Live in Front of a Studio Audience tackles 1980s family faves The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, with adult stars (Kevin Hart! Jennifer Aniston!) taking on the child-actor roles. ABC previews a promising new comedy, Abbott Elementary, set at an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Kenan Thompson hosts the People’s Choice Awards, simulcast on NBC and E! The hilarious Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) lands her first Netflix stand-up special.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Stephanie March Joins Ava DuVernay’s ‘Naomi’ DC Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Stephanie March has joined Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s DC superhero drama “Naomi” for the CW. “Naomi” is based on the comic series of the same name and centers on a teenage superhero whose life is upended when supernatural events occur in her hometown. March will be in six-episode recurring role. The cast includes Kaci Walfall in the title role, along with an ensemble that boasts Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Claire Lanay and Camila Moreno. The series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Paul Garnes of Array...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

Casting News For ‘Blade’ and Martin Scorsese’s Grateful Dead biopic, and updates on ‘Lethal Weapon 5,’ ‘Trolls 3,’ and More

Plus, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ reveals eight new character posters ahead of its December 22nd release date. If you were following social media last week, you might think the only movie news was the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer, but there was so much more than that. We saw casting announcements for the MCU’s ‘Blade’ starring Mahershala Ali, as well as director Martin Scorsese’s Grateful Dead biopic.
MOVIES
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy