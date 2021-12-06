Nardo Wick & His "Wicked Witch" Wreak Havoc In New Video

19-year-old Nardo Wick has officially dropped off his debut studio album, Who Is Nardo Wick?. Clocking in at almost 50 minutes, the 18-track record features guest appearances from the likes of Hit-Boy, Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, G Herbo, Lil Durk, BIG30 and Lakeyah, and arrives after the success of his 2021 singles “Who Want Smoke?,” “Shhh,” “Pull Up” and “I Be Chillin.” The album poses the question Who Is Nardo Wick? and the Jacksonville, Florida rapper answers it with authenticity and effervescence — an aura of legitimacy accompanies the 18 tracks and allows Nardo Wick to shine alongside the big names he has found himself in, proving that he is ready to ride the wave.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO