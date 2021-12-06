ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nardo Wick & His "Wicked Witch" Wreak Havoc In New Video

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville rapper Nardo Wick may very well be hip-hop's Rookie of the Year. The 19-year-old upstart has been getting co-signs left and right from some of the biggest rappers in the game, and fans have compared his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick?...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Nardo Wick Taps Future & Lil Baby For "Me Or Sum"

Nardo Wick is revving up to have a massive takeover in 2022. The rapper is riding high off of the release of the "Who Want Smoke??" remix featuring Lil Durk, G Herbo, and 21 Savage, earning Wick his first charting single on the Billboard Hot 100. Last night, he announced his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick? which will drop this Friday.
hypebeast.com

Nardo Wick Answers The Question 'Who Is Nardo Wick?' in Debut Album

19-year-old Nardo Wick has officially dropped off his debut studio album, Who Is Nardo Wick?. Clocking in at almost 50 minutes, the 18-track record features guest appearances from the likes of Hit-Boy, Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, G Herbo, Lil Durk, BIG30 and Lakeyah, and arrives after the success of his 2021 singles “Who Want Smoke?,” “Shhh,” “Pull Up” and “I Be Chillin.” The album poses the question Who Is Nardo Wick? and the Jacksonville, Florida rapper answers it with authenticity and effervescence — an aura of legitimacy accompanies the 18 tracks and allows Nardo Wick to shine alongside the big names he has found himself in, proving that he is ready to ride the wave.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nardo Wick Asserts His Dominance On "Wickman"

After coming through with his hit single "Who Want Smoke??," Nardo Wick immediately became a household name. At just the age of 19, the Jacksonville artist has been making quite an impact, and he has attracted a substantial number of eyes. Fans have been waiting for him to come through with an album, and on Friday, that is exactly what he did as he dropped the new effort Who Is Nardo Wick, which features 18 tracks.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nardo Wick Introduces Himself On Debut Album "Who Is Nardo Wick?"

At just 19-years-old, Jacksonville, Florida-based rapper Nardo Wick has proven himself as one of this year's biggest breakout talents. With the success of his blistering record "Who Want Smoke??," Nardo has taken over playlists nationally and he's angling himself to become one of the most popular rappers in the coming years. He kicks off his campaign with a formal introduction on his debut album, titled Who Is Nardo Wick?
thesource.com

[WATCH] Nardo Wick Drops Off New Video “Wicked Witch”

Nardo Wick has produced a new video for his song “Wicked Witch,” which was featured on his debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick?, which was released on Friday. Nardo teased the song a few months ago on Instagram, and it’s since become one of the most requested songs from his album. Natural Born Killers and Pulp Fiction are referenced subtly throughout the video.
inthrill.com

Nardo Wick – Wicked Witch [Video]

Fresh off dropping his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick?, Nardo Wick delivers a new visual. Things escalate on the Dell and Rigo directed video for the standout track. Nardo will make some serious noise in 2022 so get used to it. Check out the video above. Stream Who Is...
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Explains Why He Gave Chrisean Rock The Boot: "Outta Hand"

He has stayed silent through the drama this week, but now Blueface is stepping forward with his version of events. Chrisean Rock has been Blueface's artist for some time but it has been made clear that they are no longer working with one another. Earlier this week, video footage circulated online showing Blueface and Wack 100 attempting to kick her out of the rapper's home and since that time, Chrisean has continuously resurfaced with posts about the incident, as well as Blueface.
CELEBRITIES

