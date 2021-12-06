ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Of Florida Awards Honorary Ph.D. To Its Former Groundskeeper Tom Petty

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Petty was awarded with an honorary Ph.D. from the University Of Florida, as the Associated Press...

Late musician Tom Petty receives posthumous Ph.D. for music

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Tom Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida. The school’s board of trustees unanimously voted to...
Tom Petty to Receive Posthumous PhD in Music From University of Florida

Tom Petty will receive a posthumous doctoral degree in music from the University of Florida after the school’s board of trustees voted unanimously to honor the late rocker Friday. While the Heartbreakers frontman never attended the University of Florida, he was born and raised in Gainesville — where the school...
Tom Petty awarded posthumous PHD in music

The late Tom Petty has been awarded a posthumous PHD in music. The Associated Press report that The University of Florida, in Petty's hometown of Gainesville, made the decision to bestow the honorary degree to Petty on Friday in a unanimous decision by the board of trustees. Petty was a...
That’s Dr. Tom Petty to You

You don’t know how it feels for us to care about academia again. Tom Petty received a posthumous Ph.D. in music from the University of Florida, the Associated Press reports, after the school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Friday to honor the greatest entity that ever emerged from the swamp state. Petty, famously a Gainesville native, never attended the university as a student; instead, he worked as a groundskeeper there during his early years as a musician before hitting it big with his merry band of Heartbreakers. True fans will tell you Petty’s formative Southern-rock band Mudcrutch performed all around the Gainesville area at the start of the ’70s. “Tom Petty is widely considered among the most distinctive and influential musicians over the past 50 years,” the university’s provost correctly said in a statement. “His presence remains significant.” Sorry, it’s Dr. Petty now.
Tom Petty Given Posthumous Degree from Hometown University

The University of Florida approved a motion to give Tom Petty an honorary doctorate in music, noting his significant influence in his hometown. While he never attended the institute in Gainesville, he was once employed as a groundskeeper there before finding global success with the Heartbreakers, formed as Mudcrutch in the area in the early ‘70s.
