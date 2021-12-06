JUCO basketball: Cougars hand eighth-ranked Warriors third home loss

SALEM, OR - The 19th-ranked Lewis-Clark State Men’s Basketball closed out its road trip on Saturday with its first loss of the season at the hands of Ottawa (Ariz.). After a fast start by the Warriors, the Spirit came out firing to take control of the contest and take down LC State 76-64. “Credit to Ottawa for dictating the pace and toughness of the game,” Head Coach Austin Johnson said. “We struggled to match their intensity and could not keep them out of the paint defensively. Hopefully we can learn from this and take some steps as a team to keep growing as we dive into conference play.”

