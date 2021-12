PHOENIX — The electricity is still in the air around the Phoenix Suns after a dream season last year, which saw their first trip to the NBA Finals in nearly 30 years. While some national pundits contend the Suns' championship window has closed, they're proving to be right back in the conversation. Phoenix tied a franchise-record 17-game win streak Tuesday night with a win over the Golden State Warriors, who came into the game with the best record in the NBA.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO