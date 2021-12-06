ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tickets for potential Chiefs playoff games on sale next week

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Chiefs announced that fans looking to attend a potential AFC...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

AFC playoff picture Week 12: KC Chiefs sit behind new top dog

There is a new top dog in the AFC as the playoff race took another crazy turn as we edge closer and closer to the postseason. The Baltimore Ravens are the AFC’s new number one seed after a 16-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. It was a far from convincing performance from the Ravens, who found a way to win despite four interceptions from Lamar Jackson.
NFL
SportsGrid

Melvin Gordon is ruled out of the Broncos’ Week 13 game against the Chiefs

The Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran reports that Melvin Gordon has been ruled out of the Broncos Week 13 matchup with the Chiefs. Gordon leads Denver with 605 rushing yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Gordon’s injury opens the door for rookie Javonte Williams. Williams is right behind Gordon in rushing yards with 568 but averages more yards per carry at 4.9. Kansas City is a tough test for the rookie to begin his heavy workload, but this is an excellent opportunity for Williams to showcase what he can do when he is the sole back. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs as a heavy favorite at -405. However, Williams’ over/under of 72.5 rushing yards at -114 becomes a lot more enticing with this news. Kansas City allows the eleventh least rushing yards in the NFL but does allow 4.6 yards per rushing attempt on average.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
USA Today

Previewing Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 13 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ after their Week 12 bye and maintaining the win streak after defeating the Dallas Cowboys. Chiefs’ rookie guard Trey Smith reflects on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Cowboys and thoughts on another AFC West rivalry game. Lastly, We check in on Broncos defensive star Bradley Chubb as he discusses his return from injury and strategy to slow down the Chiefs’ offense this Sunday.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs open as favorites for Week 13 game vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs come off of their Week 12 bye to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 13 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for a Noon kick before being flexed to primetime. The Chiefs have opened as 9.5-point favorites in the matchup, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL
Hutch Post

Chiefs still having offensive issues despite win streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have won five in a row to lead the AFC West after knocking off the Broncos on Sunday night, but they hardly look like themselves on offense. They've scored touchdowns on seven of their 12 drives to open games this season, but once they go off script things begin to bog down. The Chiefs reached the end zone against Denver to start the game, then made it back only when Daniel Sorensen returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown. It's a troubling trend as Kansas City hits the home stretch in search of a sixth consecutive division championship.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#The Afc Championship
FanSided

KC Chiefs have some potential options at right tackle for Week 13

For the first time in a few weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs are at least potentially considering the prospect of someone other than Andrew Wylie suiting up at right tackle. That’s because Lucas Niang was back in practice on Wednesday for the Chiefs along with Kyle Long, who is now a member of the active roster.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs Game Sunday: Chiefs vs Raiders odds and prediction for NFL Week 14 game

The Las Vegas Raiders are clinging to any ounce of remaining hope they have to stay competitive in the AFC West after losing another frustrating game in Week 13. The Kansas City Chiefs, on the other hands, are riding high on a five-game win streak that has them looking once again like the contenders they were projected to be in the preseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs playoff picture: in Week 13, Steelers and Patriots help out

In Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs notched a 22-9 victory over the Denver Broncos to advance their record to 8-4. Five weeks remain in the NFL season. The Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at home, the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) on the road, the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) at home and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) and Broncos (6-6) on the road.
NFL
insidethestar.com

Cowboys 2021 Playoff Scenarios: Week 12 Impact Games

The results from last week had a major change on the potential playoff seedings in the NFC. The Week 12 schedule could be even more impactful with a few key matchups against playoff contenders and hopefuls that could have far-reaching implications. Here are the current standings. With .500 teams currently...
NFL
1240 KLYQ

Changes Announced to Ticket Plan for Griz Football Playoff Game

Did you have hopes of sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner and bragging to your family about the amazing seats you scored for the Griz playoff game? If you were banking on grabbing some primo seats that a season-ticket holder didn't lay claim to you might have to come up with a backup plan to use as a topic of conversation.
MISSOULA, MT
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy