Tickets for potential Chiefs playoff games on sale next week

The Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran reports that Melvin Gordon has been ruled out of the Broncos Week 13 matchup with the Chiefs. Gordon leads Denver with 605 rushing yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Gordon’s injury opens the door for rookie Javonte Williams. Williams is right behind Gordon in rushing yards with 568 but averages more yards per carry at 4.9. Kansas City is a tough test for the rookie to begin his heavy workload, but this is an excellent opportunity for Williams to showcase what he can do when he is the sole back. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chiefs as a heavy favorite at -405. However, Williams’ over/under of 72.5 rushing yards at -114 becomes a lot more enticing with this news. Kansas City allows the eleventh least rushing yards in the NFL but does allow 4.6 yards per rushing attempt on average.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO