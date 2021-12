ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are undefeated since MLive’s new “Dungeon of Doom” podcast launch, and we’re back with another great guest. Graham Glasgow, now with the Denver Broncos, spent four seasons with the Lions after spending four years in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan. He was a third-round pick to Detroit in 2016, then went on to miss only one game while with the Lions, logging more than 800 snaps at right guard, left guard and center while serving as an underrated durable and versatile piece on those offensive lines. At one point, the offensive lineman played 2,107 consecutive snaps without leaving the field.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO