20-plus inches a possibility during Colorado's second wintery storm this week

By Spencer McKee
 6 days ago
Photo Credit: Willowpix (iStock).

Snow is about to hit Colorado, starting Monday afternoon and stretching into Tuesday, dropping a few inches on most mountains and up to 12 inches on some northern Colorado peaks near Steamboat Springs. That being said, an even bigger wave of snow is expected to hit later this week.

According to the daily Colorado snow report from OpenSnow.com, between six and 12 inches of snow is expected to fall on most Colorado mountains from Thursday through Friday, with 10 to 20-plus inches of snow expected on peaks that end up being hit the hardest. Spots expected to get the most snow include mountains in the Wolf Creek area, mountains southwest of Aspen, and mountains north of Steamboat Springs. See the full OpenSnow.com report, which updates every weekday and forecast mapping, here.

While big snow is good news for the entire state given how dry Colorado has been in recent weeks, the most noteworthy aspect of this incoming wave of snow is how it may impact the Front Range, potentially ending record-setting snowless streaks.

Denver is currently pushing toward its longest-ever snowless streak – 235 snowless days. If Denver doesn't get snow through December 12, that record will be tied, extended after each snowless day that follows.

While Denver has been quite dry, this wave of snow might change that.

The Weather Channel weather outlook for the Mile High City predicts snowfall on Friday, December 10 – just days before a new record is set. For it to count as 'accumulation,' at least a tenth of an inch must accumulate at Denver International Airport. If that happens, the snowless streak will be snapped, and Denver will also set a new record for 'latest first snow' ever recorded, having already passed that date in late November.

Colorado Springs is also likely to get snow on Friday night, which would set the city's record for latest 'first snowfall' if enough accumulates.

As wintery weather starts to hit Colorado more consistently, it will be crucial for Coloradans to stay aware while adventuring around the state. Always check the forecast before you leave your home and pack your car with essentials to help you survive in the event of stranding. Vehicles get stranded on Colorado's roads every year and it doesn't take much accumulation for that to happen when wrecks start taking place.

A few items to keep in the trunk during winter include kitty litter, extra layers, and a first aid kit. Read about why you should bring these items and more here.

Stay up-to-date with official alerts on the National Weather Service website and find resort-specific forecasts on OpenSnow.com.

