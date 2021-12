One of the most controversial styling trends centers around one of the most popular trends of our time: the crossover coupe. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S takes the crossover coupe style and blends it with the outlandish 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 to make one of the more interesting combinations of performance, utility, and style on the road. Based on the standard GLE-class Mercedes-Benz, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is a 603-hp people mover with all of the attitude you’d expect from an AMG. Of course, this top-flight crossover isn’t a bare-bones performance machine; it’s also well appointed with leather and soft-touch materials throughout the interior and sports lots of high-tech consumer features.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO