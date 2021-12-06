ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

By Matt Singer
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion...

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Child's Play TV Series Chucky Comes to Peacock This Week

This week sees the first season finale of Chucky being unveiled, the Child's Play TV series that has been airing on both SYFY and USA, but for horror fans who might not have been able to check out the unsettling and hilarious adventure, the entire series is set to debut on the streaming service Peacock on December 1st. Understandably, while some Child's Play fans were thrilled to get more stories focused on the killer doll, others were apprehensive about how a spinoff could live up to the heights of the film series, but with the project earning praise from both fans and critics alike, Chucky's upcoming Peacock debut serves as a convenient opportunity to catch up on the project.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Will Forte
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Jorma Taccone
Person
Ryan Phillippe
theface.com

Trailer of the Week: Euphoria series two

The ​“Official Tease” for series two of Euphoria, the pandemic-delayed return of the breakout drama show of 2019. I can’t remember 2019, because Covid has wiped both my short- and long-term memory. Well, Euphoria was a Very Big Deal in the good old days of two years ago. It’s the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Peacock Orders ‘Supernatural Academy’ Animated Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The animated series adaptation of “The Supernatural Academy” books by Jaymin Eve has been ordered at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety originally reported the series was in the works from 41 Entertainment back in October 2019. The half-hour series will debut on Peacock on Jan. 20, 2022. The first season will consist of 16 episodes. Like the books, the show chronicles an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular. The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they’re about to be reunited at the Supernatural...
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Peacemaker Trailer Previews the John Cena Series

HBO Max has revealed the official Peacemaker trailer and key art, which preview the upcoming series starring John Cena. You can view the Peacemaker trailer below and you’ll find the poster underneath. Peacemaker is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022 and extends the world that James Gunn...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.” Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Nbc#Peacock Streaming Service
WHAS 11

Will Forte Is Shooting Villains, Blowing Stuff Up and Saving the World in First 'MacGruber' Trailer

Back in action and ready to rumble! The hilariously inept special operations agent MacGruber is returning for a new TV series on Peacock, and the stakes are higher than ever. Peacock released the first official teaser for the new series, starring Will Forte as the eponymous patriotic super agent who must, again, put his life on the line for the sake of the world.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” Series

HBO Max has premiered the full-length, three-minute trailer for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” spin-off series “Peacemaker”. The eight-episode series will take place after that film’s events but also explore the origins of John Cena’s title character as Peacemaker must deal with emotional turmoil in his own life. The series...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Amazon’s Jack Reacher TV Series

Amazon has premiered the trailer for “Reacher,” the new TV series adaptation of Lee Child’s novel series about veteran military police investigator turned civilian drifter Jack Reacher. Tom Cruise starred as the character in both the well-regarded 2012 Christopher McQuarrie-directed film and the not so well thought of 2016 Ed...
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer; ‘MacGruber’ returns; Daredevil confirmed: Buzz

Whoa. Keanu Reeves is back as Neo / Mr. Anderson in the new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections,” though we still don’t know if he’s plugged back into the Matrix, had his memory wiped or some other blue pill/red pill explanation for what happened to our hero from the original trilogy. The fourth “Matrix” movie, directed by Lana Wachowski and also starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith, will premiere Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. The film comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GeekTyrant

Trailer For New Crime Drama VIGIL Coming To Peacock December

Peacock has a new crime drama, Vigil, releasing on December 23. Starring Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Adam James, Connor Swindells, Gary Lewis, Lolita Chakrabart, Anjli Mohindra, Daniel Portman, Lorne Macfadyen, Stephen Dillane, and Lauren Lyle, this show actually looks pretty good. Here’s the official synopsis:
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'MacGruber' TV Show Trailer Reveals His Biggest Threat Yet

Look out, MacGyver — there’s a new hero in town, and he isn’t afraid to punch below the belt. Peacock has officially released a new trailer for MacGruber, the upcoming Will Forte parody series hitting the streamer on December 16, showing off all-new fights, explosions, and stunts that are certain to push the SNL parody to new levels, with the eight-episode series also featuring Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, and Billy Zane in a very impressive beret.
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

“Smell you later”: Laurence Fishburne, Kristen Wiig and Will Forte in bonkers trailer to Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’

Peacock has dropped a trailer to its upcoming small-screen version of Will Forte‘s popular SNL sketch, MacGruber. Forte’s MacGyver-spoofing character is seen getting released “after rotting for a decade in prison,” according to the streaming service, tapped by a high-ranking military official, played by Laurence Fishburne, as the country’s only hope against your standard world-threatening madman.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix ACTION PACK Animated Series

Netflix has released this official trailer for “Action Pack”. Cast: Nevin Kar as Clay, Oscar Reyez as Watts, Sydney Thomas as Treena and Julieta Cortes as Wren. Action Pack is a preschool superhero adventure series from OddBot Inc. The Action Pack is a group of heroic kids — Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay — who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains! The series is animated by ICON Creative Studio.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Halo” TV Series Trailer Launches Thursday

Paramount+ has announced that the first official trailer for their live-action “Halo” TV series is set to debut during The Game Awards on Thursday, December 9th. In order to promote that premiere, a fifteen-second tease from the trailer has been released below. The ten-episode series stars Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief in this tale of the epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and the alien threat known as the Covenant.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

AP Bio: Cancelled; No Season Five for Peacock TV Series

AP Bio has been axed once again. Peacock canceled the comedy series after two seasons. The series aired two seasons on NBC before it was canceled. Starring Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and Paula Pell, the series follows Jack Griffin (Howerton) who returns home and becomes an AP Biology teacher.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Vigil, Peacock’s submarine thriller, teases murder at sea in new trailer

Police procedurals are some of the most common shows on TV. However, the first trailer for Peacock‘s Vigil navigates new ground by setting up an intriguing murder at sea — in a nuclear submarine. And the implications of this death may lead to even graver crimes. Vigil debuted on BBC...
TV SERIES
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy