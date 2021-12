CHAMPAIGN – The University of Illinois basketball schedule enters a “different” phase on Friday at State Farm Center. “It’s the Big Ten. Games get to a different place and a different level when Big Ten games roll around,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of a 6 p.m. league game against Rutgers. “One of our goals is to win the Big Ten. If you can get through 20 games in this league and you come out on top, you have done a lot. That is a yeoman’s job. Job well done, men.”

