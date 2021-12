NEW YORK -- James Harden is still searching for the right balance of scoring and playmaking with this year's version of the Brooklyn Nets, according to Harden himself. "Honestly, I'm trying to figure all that out right now," the Nets star said after their 113-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. "I'm trying to figure it out. I'm trying to figure out when to score, when to be a playmaker, when to run the offense, when to do a little bit of everything."

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO