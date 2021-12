Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration at the Historic Thomas Center: 6- 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 302 NE Sixth Ave. The giant holiday tree can be viewed at the Spanish Court. There will be light refreshments. Santa will visit with the children. The joyful sounds of holiday music on the hammered dulcimer and autoharp by Jim and Joyce Lillquist of the Gypsy Guerrilla Band will be heard along with the dulcet carols sung by the Singers of the Reformation and the Gainesville Harmony Show Chorus. Children of all ages will enjoy the snow falling at the Thomas Center entrance throughout the event. There will be horse and wagon rides provided by the Duckpond Neighborhood Association for a small fee.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO