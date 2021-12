It's absolutely awesome that CAVE's library of shmups is being ported to Switch and genre fans can now enjoy DoDonPachi Resurrection. I love CAVE shoot 'em ups and have enjoyed a couple previous entries in the DonPachi franchise as I own both DonPachi and DoDonPachi for PS1 but I've never played DoDonPachi Resurrection and it's quite a modern marvel. However, I will admit right off the bat that I didn't enjoy it quite as much as I did Espgaluda II with its intricate difficulty and scoring mechanics as DoDonPachi Resurrection mostly opts to play it safe with tried and true core gameplay and of course, thrilling action-packed stages that provide a hearty challenge.

