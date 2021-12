Call of Duty: Warzone's new Pacific map and a slew of details regarding gameplay changes to the popular battle royale game have now been revealed. In a new Call of Duty blog post (and a PlayStation-published YouTube video), the Call of Duty team have given us an in-depth look at Warzone's new Pacific map, Caldera. We now have a detailed map that shows the island in full. Caldera looks roughly to be the same size as Verdansk, with 15 distinct areas and hundreds of points of interest.

