13 Days of Gift-Aways! Win 6 months of pet food from Pet Supplies Plus!

(PRESS RELEASE) CHILLIWACK, BC — Petcurean, a producer of premium quality pet food brands available in more than 35 countries around the world, has donated 18,431 dog and cat food meals to more than 10 communities and pet food banks and rescues across British Columbia. The donation was made possible with the support of Petcurean’s distribution partners, Petslink and Anipet Animal Supplies, and comes in the wake of widespread flooding and mudslides that have devastated communities across the province, including the Fraser Valley where Petcurean is headquartered.
