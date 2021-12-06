13 Days of Gift-Aways! Win a $100 gift card to Bone-A-Patreat!

'Walmart' is a premier superstore shopping location for any shopping need, including last-minute gift shopping which has just been made easier with its new gift card promotions. For December 14th and 15th only, Walmart is allowing consumers to purchase any four $25 gift cards, totaling $100, for only $85. On top of this, the four gift cards do not need to be the same card, as they are mix-and-matchable for this promotion.

SHOPPING ・ 9 HOURS AGO